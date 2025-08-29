NIA Probe Exposes Pahalgam Attack Plot: 3 Pak-Trained Lashkar Terrorists Chose Baisaran For Fear & Isolation

In a major revelation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives on April 22, was carried out by just three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists trained and directed by Pakistani handlers.

The NIA investigation found that the attackers deliberately chose Baisaran, a scenic spot near Pahalgam, as the site of the massacre for two reasons.

First, its high tourist presence and visibility made it an ideal target to spread fear among visitors. Second, the relative isolation of the area meant reinforcements would be delayed, allowing the terrorists to inflict maximum damage before security forces could intervene.

Pakistan’s Hand Exposed

According to the probe, the three terrorists were trained in Pakistan and equipped through cross-border networks. Planning, logistics, and weapons supply were traced back to handlers operating from across the border, once again exposing Pakistan’s continued role in exporting terror to India.

The NIA has also identified the terrorists involved, confirming that only three individuals executed the attack, contrary to earlier speculation about larger involvement.

Operation Mahadev Brings Justice

Just three months after the attack, Indian security forces launched Operation Mahadev. On July 28, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police conducted a joint operation that neutralised the same three Lashkar terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam massacre.

The next day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha, confirming their elimination. “In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah told Parliament.

He strongly condemned the brutality of the assault, in which innocent civilians were killed in front of their families after being asked about their religion. “I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones,” he added.

