NIA Raids 12 Locations Across 4 States in Major Cross-Border Arms and IED Smuggling Probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches at 12 locations in four states on Friday as part of its ongoing investigation into a cross-border smuggling network bringing arms, ammunition, and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from across the Indo-Pak border.

According to an official press release, the coordinated operation targeted Uttar Pradesh (4 locations), Rajasthan (2 locations), Bihar (2 locations), and Maharashtra (3 locations). Several digital devices were seized during the raids and will undergo forensic analysis to uncover the full extent of the terror conspiracy.

The case traces back to February 2026, when the Punjab Police Special Operations Cell arrested a suspect in Amritsar. The individual was found in possession of an IED packed inside a metallic case fitted with a remote control set, along with a foreign-made .30 Bore pistol, a magazine, and 20 live cartridges. A local case was subsequently registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and NDPS Act. The NIA later took over the investigation.

Probe agencies believe the smuggling racket was intended to facilitate IED blasts in Punjab, Delhi, and other parts of the country with the aim of causing large-scale damage to life and property while disturbing public peace and stability.

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