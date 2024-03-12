Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:50 IST
NIA Raids 30 Places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan And MP in Terrorist-Gangster Nexus Case
NIA is carrying out searches at 30 places linked with the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The National Investigation Agency. | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out extensive searches at 30 locations across four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chandigarh in link with the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
Advertisement
Published March 12th, 2024 at 08:47 IST