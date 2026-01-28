NIA Seizes Incriminating Materials in Kerala Raids Linked to Banned PFI's 2022 Jihadi Conspiracy Case

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of searches across nine locations in Kerala on Wednesday, seizing multiple digital devices, documents, and other incriminating materials connected to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations.

The operation pertains to case RC-02/2022/NIA/KOC, registered by the NIA in September 2022. The case investigates PFI's alleged criminal conspiracy to promote violent jihad across India, with the purported goal of dismembering the country and establishing Islamic rule by 2047.According to NIA findings, PFI leaders and members conspired to deepen communal divisions by radicalising vulnerable youth. The group reportedly provided weapons training to selected cadres and raised funds to support terrorist acts as part of its anti-India agenda.

Investigations have uncovered that PFI operated specialised units, including a 'reporters wing' for intelligence gathering, a 'physical and arms training wing', and 'service teams' or hit teams trained for target elimination. Training sessions were disguised as physical education or yoga programs at various PFI facilities and campuses.

The Wednesday searches targeted sites linked to the ongoing probe into these activities. While specific details of the latest seizures remain under analysis, the NIA emphasised that the investigation continues as part of its broader efforts to dismantle jihadi networks and prevent extremist activities in the country.

PFI was banned by the Union Government in 2022 for its alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities. Recent operations, including this one, highlight persistent concerns over attempts to revive or sustain the outfit's networks through covert means.

