NIA Takes Over West Bengal's Beldanga Violence Case, Begins Probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the violent unrest that shook Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after the death of a migrant worker.

The agency took over the case after almost 14 days from the West Bengal Police on Friday, following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, considering the gravity of the case. Violence erupted at Beldanga in Murshidabad district on January 16 over the death of the 30-year-old migrant worker Alauddin Sheikh.

The post-mortem report of the deceased migrant worker, as well as the investigation by Murshidabad police, had ruled out murder or any foul play. A large number of people took to the streets by blocking railway tracks and the national highway for several hours.

After the death, a sub-inspector of Murshidabad police went to Palamau, Jharkhand, to inquire into the death of Sheikh. "Statements of 8-10 Bengali migrant labourers residing in the area were also recorded. However, they did not point out any conspiracy of murder," the Murshidabad district police said in a statement on January 24, 2026.

The incident triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal with the Trinamool Congress leadership describing the death as a targeted attack on migrant workers in other states. Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had reached out to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanta Soren over the death and urged him to ensure a swift investigation into the case.

The BJP, however, said that the violence in Beldanga was pre-planned. BJP leader Amit Malviya posted on social media saying the riots in Murshidabad's Beldanga were not spontaneous and were politically convenient.

The father of the deceased migrant worker also refused to accept that his son had died of suicide and claimed that there were injuries on the body.