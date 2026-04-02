NIA Team Heads To West Bengal As EC Hands Over Malda Judicial Officers Hostage Investigation

Malda: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has handed over the investigation into the shocking hostage crisis in West Bengal's Malda district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to reports, a NIA team is expected to reach Malda on Friday as it initiates the probe into the incident. Earlier, tension erupted in West Bengal's Malda after seven SIR judicial officers were taken hostage by protesters for nearly 9 hours, prompting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance.

The decision to hand over the investigation to NIA comes after the Supreme Court strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee administration for its failure to prevent the incident, terming it a "complete failure" of law and order. The incident has triggered tensions between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India, ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by protesters at a Block Development Office in Kaliachak, Malda, for nearly 9 hours on Wednesday. The protesters were angry over alleged deletions from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The officers were finally rescued by central security forces around midnight, leading to complete chaos in the district.

NIA Team Heads To West Bengal

The Supreme Court had directed an investigation by the central agency, the CBI or NIA, and ordered the submission of a preliminary report on April 6, as it expressed concern over the safety of judicial officers involved in the SIR process.

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Reports suggested that the NIA team is expected to reach West Bengal on Friday to begin their investigation into the Malda incident. The agency will probe the circumstances leading to the hostage crisis and identify those responsible for the violence.

After the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the Election Commission for failing to maintain law and order in the state, while BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the incident to disrupt the electoral process.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Supreme Court strongly condemned the incident, saying it reflects a "complete failure" of the state administration. The court has also directed the chief secretary, DGP, and other top officials to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

"The judicial officers who have been entrusted with duties in the SIR process are performing duties for and on our behalf. They are our extended hands. Yesterday's incident is a brazen attempt not only to browbeat the judicial officers, but it also amounts to challenging the authority of this court," the court said.