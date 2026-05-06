NIA Uncovers Chilling ISIS 'Bioterror' Plot As 3 Chargesheeted For Mass Poisoning Conspiracy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially filed a chargesheet against 3 suspects allegedly embedded within an ISIS-linked cell, exposing a sinister plot to attack with a biological weapon upon unsuspecting members of the public. According to the agency, the Jihadi bioterrorism conspiracy, which targeted crowded public spaces for mass poisoning, explained a terrifying change in the tactical playbook of proscribed organisations operating within the subcontinent.

The primary suspect, Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, a China-educated medical professional based in Hyderabad, reportedly spearheaded the operation alongside 2 associates from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Azad and Mohammad Suhel. The trio now faces a litany of charges before a special NIA court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, ranging from violations of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the Arms Act.

According to the federal agency, the group functioned under the direct supervision of foreign-based handlers, who orchestrated a sophisticated recruitment drive to radicalise vulnerable youth. The handlers sought to build a network capable of supporting a violent 'Jihad' through a dual-pronged strategy involving both prohibited firearms and the development of lethal biological toxins.

Laboratory Of Terror

The origin of the investigation dates back to November 2025, when the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) intercepted Dr Mohiuddin at a toll plaza. During the interception, inside his vehicle, the ATS personnel discovered a cache of illegal weapons and 4 litres of castor oil, an ingredient that initially seemed mundane but held a lethal secret. Subsequently, searches revealed that the doctor had converted his private residence in Hyderabad into a secret laboratory specifically designed to extract 'ricin' from castor seeds.

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Notably, ricin is a highly potent biological toxin listed under Schedule I of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and the NIA alleged that Mohiuddin’s handler had promised him the title of ISIS 'Amir' for South Asia as a reward for his biological warfare capabilities. While the doctor focused on the science of terror, his co-accused, Azad and Suhel, managed the logistical backbone.

The investigation outlined a dangerous "dead-drop" system where Suhel and Azad retrieved parcels of cash and prohibited weapons from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, before transporting them to Gujarat's Chhatral, for Mohiuddin to collect. Suhel reportedly acted as the vital channel between the foreign handlers and local recruits, handling funds, conducting reconnaissance on possible targets, and even recording 'Bay’ah', the formal oath of allegiance to the Islamic State.

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