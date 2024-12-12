Published 21:16 IST, December 12th 2024
BREAKING: Nikita's Mother Nisha Singhania, Brother Detained In Bengaluru
New Delhi: Atul Subhash's wife Nikita's mother Nisha Singhania and brother have been detained in the suicide case of the Bengaluru techie.
Atul Subhash and Nikita Singhania | Image: Social Media
New Delhi: Atul Subhash's wife Nikita's mother Nisha Singhania and brother have been detained in the suicide case of the Bengaluru techie. Subhash in his 24-page suicide note had accused his wife and mother-in-law of harassment and for filing false cases against him.
More to follow…
