Nikki Bhati and Sanju Bishnoi Tragedy Exposes India’s Deep-Rooted Dowry Crisis: A Closer Look at the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961

A seven-year-old boy’s words capture the horror that statistics often fail to convey: “I saw my mother burning.” His mother, Nikki Bhati, just 28, was allegedly set ablaze over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh nearly a decade after her marriage. In Jodhpur, another young woman, Sanju Bishnoi, a lecturer, doused herself and her three-year-old daughter in petrol. Both died, daughter on the spot and mother in the hospital. In Madhya Pradesh, a husband burned his wife wa ith hot iron over dowry demand.

These are not isolated stories. They are the face of India’s chilling and enduring dowry crisis- a practice legally banned in India in 1961, yet still claiming thousands of lives every year.

Numbers Behind the Horror

The official data by the National Crime Records Bureau reveals that 6,516 women died due to dowry harassment in 2022. Nearly 35,000 women lost their lives between the year 2018 and 2022. Despite these numbers, only 13,641 cases were filed under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, in 2022, highlighting the huge gap between harassment and cases reported.

Dowry Prohibition Act 1961- Law that Exists but Rarely Protects

The Dowry Prohibition Act 1961 was India’s first attempt at criminalising dowry. It punished both those giving and those demanding dowries. The law was passed on May 20, 1961, and came into force on July 1, 1961. It applies to every citizen of India, irrespective of caste or religion.

The original act was considered ineffective, which is why stricter provisions were added under the IPC, including Section 304B (dowry deaths) and Section 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives).

We are in 2025 today- 64 years later, yet the impact of the law remains painfully limited. Laws are strong in paper but weak in enforcement. Many cases are dismissed after being labelled as domestic disputes. “Ye ghar ka mamla hai," - a common statement often given by authorities and society who refuse to intervene and help. The families remain tight-lipped until the tragedy strikes and survivors are pushed into legal battles, often without any legal protection provided to them.

Why Dowry Still Exists

There are many reasons why dowry, after being criminalised almost six decades ago, still thrives. The problem is deep-rooted and transcends generations. In many cultures, dowry is a mindset. It is seen more like a custom than a crime.

There is also an unsaid economic pressure. The venue and the other expenses involved in the marriage are skyrocketing. These rising costs and societal expectations push women’s families into debt and thus making them vulnerable to demands.

Many times, cases are also not registered out of fear of stigma. Women don’t report harassment as they believe it will bring shame to their families.

Slow trials and weak convictions also contribute significantly to why this practice continues to exist in India.

The Human Cost

Every tragedy has a story that goes unreported or unnoticed. Nikki Bhati’s family said she endured years of harassment before her in-laws allegedly doused her in flammable liquid and set her on fire. For Sanju, helplessness reached to a point where she thought her daughter’s future may also be doomed if she lived.

India’s Shame, India’s Responsibility