Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nilambur-Nanjangud railway project, which aims to connect Nilambur in Kerala to Nanjangud in Karnataka through Wayanad, is making significant progress, according to the Nilgiri-Wayanad Railway and National Highway Action Council. The project, pending for over a decade, saw the Southern Railway taking over in May 2023, allocating Rs 5.9 crore for the Final Location Survey (FLS). Using satellite images, the alignment of the railway line has been marked, and an aerial survey is currently underway.

Addressing a press conference, Advocate T M Rasheed, the Convener of the Action Council, stated that the survey of land covering 100 km from Nilambur has been completed, with the survey up to Nanjangud expected to conclude soon. The Action Council commended the central government for its commitment to executing the project.

Advertisement

The project's history involves the UDF government appointing E Sreedharan, former managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in 2013 to prepare the final survey for the Wayanad Rail project. However, the subsequent LDF government allegedly refused to release Rs 2 crore for the Detailed Project Report (DPR), leading to the project's closure.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later directed Sreedharan to conduct a viability study on the Thalassery-Mysore rail link, but a negative report was submitted, deeming the project 'unviable.' The Action Council suggests that the Chief Minister's interest in the Thalassery-Mysore rail link caused delays in the Nilambur-Nanjangud project execution.

Advertisement

Advocating for a budget allocation in the upcoming railway budget, Rasheed stated, “We expect a first budget allocation for the first phase of the project.” The historical context notes that the British initiated the survey for the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway in the late 19th century, with the most recent survey conducted in 2004.

Once completed, the railway line is anticipated to connect Kochi with Bengaluru in a travel time of 7 hours. The progress in the aerial survey and the allocation of funds mark positive steps toward realising this long-pending transportation initiative in the region.