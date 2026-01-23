Nipah Virus Outbreak: India Scrambles To Curb Spread After 5 Test Positive | Check Essential Do’s, Don’ts, And Symptoms

New Delhi: The Indian authorities, in response to five confirmed cases of the Nipah virus in West Bengal, have intensified safety protocols to prevent further spread. The outbreak, centered in Barasat near Kolkata and surrounding regions, has led officials to place approximately 100 individuals under precautionary home quarantine.

As per news reports, the initial two patients, both nurses at a private facility in Barasat, North 24 Parganas, are currently receiving treatment in the ICU. Subsequently, three additional cases involving a doctor, another nurse, and a healthcare worker were confirmed; these individuals have been transferred to the Beleghata infectious diseases hospital for specialised care.

Governor CV Ananda Bose reacts

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that the first step is to contain the virus and its eradication should be the priority of the government.

"It has to be contained first, and eradication should be the priority of the govt. Everybody should join together to see that we take a strong stand against the Nipah virus and take all precautionary measures to protect people from that..." he told ANI.

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda earlier said that the government has initiated a coordinated response to prevent a potential outbreak.

Taking immediate action, the Union Minister said that the central government has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team to support the State Government in containing the virus.

The Union Minister confirmed that protocols for the Nipah virus and other communicable diseases have been shared with the state's Integrated Disease Surveillance Unit, in accordance with central government guidelines.

Given the recent cases in West Bengal, the Ministry of health issued specific guidelines to prevent further transmission of the Nipah virus.

Do's for Nipah virus

Wash Fruits Thoroughly: Always wash and peel fruits before eating. If possible, stick to fruits that have no visible damage.

Practice Hand Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after being in public places or visiting hospitals.

Follow the advice of local authorities: Strictly adhere to the 21-day quarantine protocols and official health advisories to ensure rapid containment and public safety.

Secure animal feed in airtight containers and keep feeding areas covered to prevent contamination from bat saliva or droppings.

Install protective nets or covers over sap collection pots and seal open wells to prevent fruit bats from contaminating water and juice sources.

Wear Masks and Gloves: If you are a healthcare worker or a family member caring for someone with symptoms (fever, headache, confusion), use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Boil Date Palm Sap: If you must consume date palm juice, ensure it is boiled first. Heat kills the virus instantly.

Report Symptoms Early: If you experience high fever, respiratory distress, or sudden confusion, contact a healthcare provider immediately. Early supportive care is critical for survival.

The Don'ts: What to Avoid

Don't Drink Raw "Khejur Rash": Avoid raw date palm sap or "tari." This is the most common transmission route in West Bengal, as bats often contaminate the collection pots overnight.

Don't Eat "Bitten" Fruits: Never eat fruits found on the ground or those that show signs of bird or animal bite marks (common in guavas and mangoes).

Don't Share Utensils: Avoid sharing personal items like towels, bedding, or eating utensils with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

Don't Touch Sick Animals: Avoid contact with sick pigs or bats, and stay away from areas where bats are known to roost (like old wells or thick orchards).

Don't Panic: While the fatality rate is high, Nipah does not spread through the air as easily as COVID-19. It requires close contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated food.

Maintain a safe distance from infected individuals and avoid any contact with their bodily fluids, such as saliva, blood, or respiratory droplets, to prevent human-to-human transmission.

Nipah virus symptoms

Nipah virus symptoms usually begin like the flu, fever, headache, cough, sore throat, and body aches, within 4 to 14 days. But the illness can turn serious, affecting the brain and causing confusion, drowsiness, disorientation, seizures, and even coma. Early detection of fever, headache, and breathing problems, followed by any neurological signs, is crucial.

Why Nipah virus is a serious concern

Recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a high-priority pathogen with significant outbreak potential, the Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that jumps from animals to humans. Because there is currently no approved vaccine for prevention or specialized medicine for a cure, management relies heavily on rapid detection and strict isolation to curb the spread and save lives.

Health experts in India have repeatedly highlighted the zoonotic nature of the Nipah virus, which makes the jump from animals to humans. These recurring annual cases are primarily linked to certain species of bats, particularly fruit bats (also known as "flying foxes"), which serve as the natural reservoir for the virus.