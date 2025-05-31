Nirmala Sitharaman Reacts To LinkedIn Post After User Says He Will Commit A Crime By Paying Bribe

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to a LinkedIn post after a user claimed he would be forced to “commit a crime” by paying a bribe to obtain a GST registration number for his firm.

The issue gained attention after a LinkedIn post by one Vinod Gupta, founder and Director of a firm, went viral.

In his post, Vinod Gupta expressed frustration over delays in obtaining a GST registration number, stating that both giving and taking bribes are crimes. He revealed that he had applied for registration 20 days ago but had yet to receive the number.

"Tomorrow I will commit a crime… Giving and taking bribery: both are crimes. I applied for a GST registration number for a firm in which my wife and daughter are partners. I applied 20 days ago, and objections started coming in. Till today, the number has not been allotted. So I have decided to get the GST number tomorrow. I know I will get it after committing the crime," Gupta wrote.

The matter was further highlighted when a user on X (formerly Twitter) pitched Gupta’s case, prompting the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to respond with details explaining the delay in processing his GST registration.

In its response, the CBIC wrote:

The application was filed on May 26 (Monday) and assigned to the Delhi State GST department, with no involvement from Central GST authorities.

The Delhi GST department immediately processed the case and raised a query regarding the missing designation of the person who signed the rent agreement on behalf of the company.

At this stage, the Application Reference Number (ARN) was pending a response from the taxpayer and had been duly communicated to him.

The application would be processed upon receipt of the required information.

CBIC urged people not to circulate misinformation on social media without knowing the facts.

Later, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted to the matter, emphasising that providing services to taxpayers is the government’s duty and that transparency and integrity are essential to earning public trust.

In her post on X, Nirmala Sitharaman stated, “A detailed response from @cbic_India. To provide service to the taxpayer is our duty. While serving taxpayers, transparency and integrity are crucial in earning their trust and confidence. Confident that the Board and the field formations will remain sensitive and responsive.”