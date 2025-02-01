sb.scorecardresearch

  Nirmala Sitharaman's Core Team Poses for Group Pic With 'Digital Tablet' Ahead of Union Budget 2025

Published 09:24 IST, February 1st 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman's Core Team Poses for Group Pic With 'Digital Tablet' Ahead of Union Budget 2025

Before departing from the Finance Ministry for Parliament, she displayed the tablet containing the Budget documents.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Budget 2025
Nirmala Sitharaman's Core Team Poses for Group Pic With 'Digital Tablet' | Image: Image /File Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament. She is set to commence her historic eighth budget presentation at 11 am, with expectations high for potential tax relief. 

In her first Budget in 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the long-used leather briefcase for carrying Budget documents with a traditional 'bahi khata', wrapped in red cloth. The following year, she maintained this practice, and amidst the pandemic in 2021, she opted for a digital tablet instead of traditional papers to carry her speech and other Budget documents.

Departing from tradition, she will now deliver the Budget speech using a digital tablet instead of the customary 'bahi khata.' 

With the tablet securely enclosed in a red cover adorned with the golden national emblem,  she arrived at Parliament after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

Her Budget for the fiscal year starting April 2025 (FY2025-26) represents the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, which includes two interim Budgets presented before the general elections in 2019 and 2024. 

Updated 09:56 IST, February 1st 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu