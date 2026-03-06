Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant's Big Move To Join JDU; Set To Become Bihar’s Next Deputy CM | Image: X

Patna: In a political development, Nishant Kumar, the son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is set to formally enter politics by joining the Janata Dal (United) tomorrow, Saturday.

This marks a historic departure from Nitish Kumar’s long-standing public aversion to dynastic politics and follows a broader leadership reshuffle after the CM's own move to the Rajya Sabha.

A Strategic Succession Plan

The announcement was effectively confirmed by JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha and state minister Shrawon Kumar, who noted that decks have been cleared for the 50-year-old’s induction.

Political circles are buzzing with reports that Nishant will not be a party member but will be appointed as a Deputy Chief Minister in a newly reconstituted Bihar cabinet.

This move comes after Nitish Kumar decided to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on March 5, ending his nearly two-decade tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

Under a reported arrangement with alliance partner BJP, the Chief Minister's post is expected to go to a BJP leader (likely from the EBC or OBC category).

Nishant Kumar is slated to serve as the Deputy CM, acting as the JD(U)’s primary face in the government and ensuring the party's core Kurmi-Koeri vote bank remains intact.

Who is Nishant Kumar?

A graduate in software engineering from BIT Mesra, Nishant Kumar has spent most of his life shunning the spotlight, often described as reclusive and deeply spiritual.

His net worth is reportedly around Rs 3.61 crore, primarily consisting of inherited maternal assets.

Internal Party Dynamics

While the opposition RJD has labelled the move as a U-turn on principles, JD(U) loyalists celebrated with gulaal and sweets at the party headquarters, viewing Nishant as the unifying figure needed to prevent internal conflict.