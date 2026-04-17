NIT Kurukshetra B.Tech Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Probe Underway

Kurukshetra: A shocking incident surfaced at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in Kurukshetra on Thursday after a second-year B.Tech student was found dead in her room at the girls’ hostel. The incident was reported to the local police, who rushed to the premises along with senior members of the institute’s administration to assess the situation and begin a preliminary probe.

According to information shared by the police, the student had allegedly died by hanging herself in her hostel room. The university administration informed the girl’s family and assured them to cooperate with the investigation that followed.

A senior police officer of the Kurukshetra Police Station confirmed that the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness. “A report was received about a female B.Tech second-year student hanging herself in her hostel room at NIT. We reached the scene and called the Scene of Crime team, including forensic experts, to investigate,” he said.

KUK Police Station Incharge Vishal Kumar said, "Today we received information that a girl student at NIT had hanged herself. On receiving the report, we reached the spot and called in the special team along with forensic experts to examine the case. The administration and students were present, but no joint statement has yet emerged. The girl’s family has been informed, and her body has been kept in the mortuary. Post-mortem and forensic reports will determine the next step, and action will be taken accordingly. She was a B.Tech student living in that hostel."

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After the report was logged, the police cordoned off the room to preserve evidence and allow specialised teams to work. The Scene of Crime unit, accompanied by forensic experts, carried out a detailed examination of the location.

The police stated that, at this stage, no suspicious circumstances have been identified. However, they stressed that all standard procedures are being followed to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry. The presence of both administrative officials and other students during the initial examination was noted by the investigating officers.

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The student’s family has been informed of the tragedy. Her body was later shifted to the hospital mortuary, where it will remain pending a postmortem examination. The police said they are also awaiting reports from the forensic laboratory before drawing any conclusions.

The administration has not yet released the student’s name, in keeping with protocol and out of respect for the family’s privacy during this period of mourning. The classes continued in other departments, but conversations across the campus repeatedly returned to the loss of a young life.