Nita Ambani Announces 2,000-Bed Medical City in Mumbai at Reliance Industries' 48th Annual General Meeting

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, today announced plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art 2,000-bed medical city in Mumbai. Speaking at the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, she described the project as a transformative hub designed to integrate advanced technology, world-class medical expertise, and affordable care.

“This will not be just another hospital," she stated. “It will be India’s new beacon of healthcare innovation where AI-powered diagnostics, cutting-edge medical technology, and some of the finest doctors from India and the world will come together to deliver care that will meet the best standards anywhere in the world."

Nita Ambani began her address by reiterating the foundation’s core philosophy, “Respect for Life”, and highlighted the achievements of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, which has treated 3.3 million patients over the past decade and is currently ranked India’s leading multi-specialty hospital. Building on this legacy, she announced the launch of “Jeevan”, a new wing dedicated to chemotherapy and immunotherapy, with a special emphasis on advanced paediatric cancer treatment.

“This wing will be designed to heal our little ones with world-class care and a mother’s warmth," she explained.

The proposed medical city will also include a transformative medical college aimed at training a new generation of doctors to serve both India and the global community. Ambani emphasised that the mission extends beyond expanding infrastructure to making world-class healthcare accessible and affordable for every Indian.

Other Significant Announcements and Milestones of Reliance Foundation

Nita Ambani's address also highlighted Reliance Foundation’s extensive achievements in rural development, education, sports, wildlife conservation, and cultural projects.

Rural Transformation and Early Education

Shifting focus to rural development, Nita Ambani reported that Reliance Foundation has impacted nearly 1.5 million people across 55,000 villages this year through initiatives spanning water security, resilient agriculture, support for fishing communities, and empowerment programmes for women and children.

She underscored the importance of education in building self-reliant villages. In collaboration with the state governments of Maharashtra and Telangana, the foundation has upgraded over 1,100 Anganwadis into modern, play-based early learning centres. “Our aim is to bring world-class early childhood education to over 10 million children in every corner of India," she said.

Green Spaces and Cultural Legacy

For Mumbai residents, Nita Ambani announced the development of the Coastal Road Gardens, a 130-acre urban green space featuring walkways, cycling tracks, plazas, and extensive landscaping. “This is a deeply personal project for me… a ribbon of green that will hug our city’s edge and gift fresh air to generations of Mumbaikars," she expressed.

She also reflected on the accomplishments of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which has hosted Broadway productions, Indian classical masters, and global art exhibitions in its first two years. The launch of Swadesh’s flagship store, celebrating Indian artisanship, was also noted.

Sports: Driving India’s Olympic Aspirations

Nita Ambani emphasised the transformative power of sports, noting that Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All initiative has reached more than 23 million children. The programme focuses on scouting and nurturing young talent through grassroots efforts and international exposure.

She highlighted the story of Robin Minz, the first tribal cricketer to play in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians, as a symbol of India’s untapped potential. The achievements of women athletes were also recognised, with the Mumbai Indians Women’s team securing two Women’s Premier League titles in three years.

Looking forward, Reliance Foundation is supporting India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “As the fastest-growing major economy with the largest youth population, India is not only ready, but destined, to be the home of the Olympic Games," Ambani declared.

Vantara: A Movement for Wildlife

On the subject of conservation, Nita Ambani spoke about Vantara, an initiative founded by Anant Ambani and supported by Reliance Foundation, which has provided refuge to 1.5 lakh rescued animals, including those that are orphaned, injured, or endangered.

The programme was inaugurated earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has since received the Prani Mitra Award, India’s highest honour in animal welfare. “Guided by the wisdom of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vantara is the embodiment of our dream for a compassionate world," she said.

Vision 2035

Looking ahead to Reliance Foundation’s Silver Jubilee in 2035, Nita Ambani outlined ambitious goals:

Reach 400 million Indians

Provide quality education to 300 million school-going children

Transform the lives of 100 million women

Empower 50 million rural households