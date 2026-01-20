‘He's My Boss, I’m A Party Worker’: PM Modi Congratulates New 'Millennial' BJP President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: Nitin Nabin was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the new national president of the BJP, becoming the youngest leader to head the “world’s largest political party”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally announced his election at the BJP headquarters, marking the culmination of the party’s extensive organisational exercise, known as the Sangathan Parv.

Setting the tone for the transition, Prime Minister Modi struck a deeply symbolic note, declaring that the newly elected BJP chief would now lead the party, including himself.

“Nitin Nabin ji is my boss. Now Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us. I am, and will always remain, a BJP worker,” PM Modi said, drawing loud applause from party leaders and workers present at the event.

Congratulating Nabin, PM Modi said, “I wish you all the very best for becoming the president of the world’s biggest party,” underlining that the BJP’s leadership change reflects its democratic ethos and worker-centric culture.

‘Sangathan Parv Reflects BJP’s Democratic Values’

The Prime Minister highlighted that the election of the national president followed months of democratic consultations, beginning from the party’s smallest units to its highest organisational level.

“This grand organisational festival is a symbol of the BJP’s democratic values, organisational discipline and its focus on workers. The process was conducted strictly in accordance with the spirit of the party constitution and today it has reached its formal conclusion,” PM Modi said.

Addressing perceptions around his own political stature, PM Modi made it clear that individual leadership has never overshadowed the party’s collective identity.

“People may think Modi has become a cult figure: Prime Minister for the third time, Chief Minister at a young age, heading governments continuously for 25 years. All of that is fine, but the biggest thing in my life is that I am a BJP worker,” he said.

Reiterating the chain of command, the Prime Minister said, “When it comes to party matters, I am a worker, and Nitin Nabin ji is my boss.”

Legacy of BJP Presidents, From Zero to Zenith

PM Modi also paid tribute to former BJP national presidents, recalling the party’s journey from its early days to its present dominance.

“Under Atal ji, Advani ji and Murli Manohar Joshi ji, the BJP rose from zero to the summit. In this century, leaders like Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari expanded the organisation. Under Rajnath Singh, the BJP won its first full majority on its own. Amit Shah took the party to new heights across states, and under JP Nadda, BJP became stronger from panchayat to Parliament,” PM Modi said.

He congratulated outgoing president JP Nadda and thanked all former party chiefs for strengthening the BJP’s organisational foundation.

A ‘Millennial’ Leader For Next 25 Years

Calling the coming decades crucial for India, PM Modi said Nitin Nabin’s leadership marks the beginning of a new chapter for the BJP.

“The first 25 years of the 21st century have passed. The next 25 years are decisive. This is the period of building a developed India. At this important juncture, Nitin Nabin will take forward the BJP’s legacy,” he said.

Describing the new president in contemporary terms, the Prime Minister said, “In today’s youth language, Nitin Nabin is a ‘millennial’, someone who has witnessed India’s economic, social and technological transformation.”

He said the BJP was not just a political party but a living organisation rooted in tradition and collective leadership, a family now set to move into the next phase under Nitin Nabin’s stewardship.

Unopposed Election, Broad Leadership Backing

Nitin Nabin was elected unopposed after 37 sets of nomination papers backing his candidature were submitted to returning officer K Laxman on Monday. His nomination was supported by the BJP’s top leadership, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, as well as outgoing president JP Nadda.

At 45, Nabin is the youngest leader to be elected BJP national president and is the 12th person to hold the post.

The son of late senior BJP leader and four-time Bihar MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin entered active politics in 2006 following his father’s death. He rose through the organisational ranks after winning a by-election from Patna West, steadily building his reputation as a disciplined organisation man.