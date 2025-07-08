Nitish Kumar Announces 35% Reservation for Women in Bihar Government Jobs Ahead of Elections

Patna, Bihar: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s government has decided to reserve 35% of all government jobs and posts for women in the state. The decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting held on this issue.

All female candidates who are original Bihar citizens will be provided a 35% reservation in all direct recruitment for government services and jobs. This reservation will not apply to women from outside Bihar.

The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has approved 43 proposals during its latest meeting, focusing on employment, youth welfare, and agricultural relief ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Among the key decisions, the Cabinet has cleared a 35% reservation for women in government jobs, a significant step as the NDA looks to consolidate support among women voters.

Nitish Govt Moves on Youth, Disabled, and Farmers

The Cabinet has also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, marking the first time such a body will be established in the state to address youth issues and welfare.

In support of differently-abled candidates, the Bihar government will now provide financial assistance to those clearing the preliminary exams of the BPSC or UPSC. Under the approved proposal, eligible candidates will receive a grant of ₹50 lakh along with a stipend of ₹1 lakh to aid in preparation for the mains and interview stages.