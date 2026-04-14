Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM After 20 Years: Who Will Be Next? Big Announcement Expected Soon
Nitish Kumar has resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after nearly two decades, marking a major political shift in the state. His cabinet has been dissolved, and a new CM is likely to be announced soon, with BJP expected to lead the next government. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar’s leadership change.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: Bihar Minister Nitish Kumar officially resigned from his position today, April 14, 2026, after chairing a crucial cabinet meeting.
The veteran leader, who has dominated state politics for over two decades, tendered his resignation to Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhawan, marking the conclusion of a record-breaking ten terms in office.
The meeting is said to have discussed several key agenda items and could be the final one convened by the current Council of Ministers.
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