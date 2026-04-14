Updated 14 April 2026 at 15:29 IST Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM After 20 Years: Who Will Be Next? Big Announcement Expected Soon Nitish Kumar has resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after nearly two decades, marking a major political shift in the state. His cabinet has been dissolved, and a new CM is likely to be announced soon, with BJP expected to lead the next government. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar’s leadership change.