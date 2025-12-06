Nitish Kumar's Son Joining Politics? JD(U) Leader Says 'Party Wants Him'

Patna: Is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar finally ready to join politics? A Janata Dal (United) MP's statement has sparked a fresh buzz about the 49-year-old entering the political realm.

JD(U) MP and party National Working President, Sanjay Kumar Jha, said, "Party members, well-wishers and supporters...all want Nishant to join the party. We all want the same, but now it is up to him to decide when he will join."

The Rajya Sabha MP made the statement at Patna airport. Nishant, who was standing beside Jha, avoided direct comment on his political future and instead gave credit for NDA's Bihar Assembly election victory to public faith and his father's efforts.

The comments follow JD(U)'s strong performance in the 2025 Bihar polls, where the NDA secured a landslide with JD(U) winning 85 seats. The landslide victory came despite concerns over the health of Nitish Kumar, the 74-year-old leader who is now holding the Chief Minister's post for the record 10th time.

Buzz around Nishant's political entry is nothing new. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) leaders have long expressed their desire to welcome Nishant as the political heir of Kumar.

In January, JD(U) leaders said Nishant may join active politics soon. Later, there were also speculations that he might contest Bihar Assembly elections from Nalanda constituency. Nalanda MP Kaushalendra Kumar had said, "It would be good for us if contested elections from Nalanda...He has every ability. He speaks softly and respects people."

Even rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had stated that he would welcome Nishant's entry into politics.

Posters urging him to join politics emerged in both Patna and Nalanda before the elections. However, Nishant did not publicly comment on them and skipped contesting the polls.