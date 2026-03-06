Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Join Politics Soon With Big Role In BJP-JDU Bihar Government: Sources

Patna, Bihar: In a significant development reshaping Bihar's political landscape, veteran leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from his post, marking the end of an era spanning over two decades. The move comes shortly after he filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, signaling his transition to national politics while paving the way for a leadership transition in the state.

According to sources, the Janata Dal (United) has convened an urgent meeting of all its MLAs, MPs, and MLCs at Nitish Kumar's official residence in Patna at 5 PM today. Sources said that the gathering is aimed at formalizing key decisions amid the ongoing power shift within the NDA coalition.

A key highlight of the emerging scenario is the expected entry of Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into active politics. Nishant, who has largely stayed away from the public eye despite his father's long dominance in Bihar politics, is set to join the JDU soon. Multiple reports suggest he is likely to be inducted into the government in a prominent role, with strong buzz pointing to his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

This development is notable given Nitish Kumar's historical opposition to dynastic politics, making Nishant's rapid elevation a point of intrigue and debate. It comes at a time when the NDA, led by the BJP as the single-largest party in the assembly, is expected to see a BJP leader take over as Chief Minister, potentially for the first time in recent decades.

The resignation and succession planning have sparked mixed reactions. Some JDU workers have expressed dismay and held protests outside Nitish Kumar's residence, viewing the shift as a "conspiracy" or external pressure, while others see it as a strategic move to strengthen the alliance and ensure continuity under the NDA umbrella.

As Bihar prepares for this transition, the focus remains on how the new arrangement will balance JDU's influence with the BJP's growing dominance, and whether Nishant Kumar's entry will help consolidate the regional party's base amid changing dynamics.

