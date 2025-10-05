Nitish Kumar To Flag Off Patna Metro, Revolutionising Urban Mobility

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the Patna Metro's first phase on Monday, adding another chapter in the city's transportation. The chief minister will inaugurate the Patna Metro at 11 am. According to the information, the metro service will operate on a 4.3-km route, connecting three stations, including ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhootnath Road.

The inauguration of the Patna Metro is expected to bring big changes in Patna's transportation system, reducing congestion and enhancing connectivity.

The Patna Metro Rail Corporation has completed final preparations for the operation, ensuring an uninterrupted experience for passengers. The metro coaches have been specially decorated with Madhubani paintings, showcasing Bihar's rich cultural heritage. The metro trains will also feature attractive stickers depicting famous tourist destinations, such as the Golghar, Mahavir Temple, and Nalanda ruins.

Patna Metro's Features And Amenities

The Patna Metro has prioritised passenger safety, with 360-degree CCTV cameras installed in every coach. The emergency buttons and microphones have been provided for passengers to communicate directly with the metro driver. Additionally, the coaches have mobile and laptop charging facilities, ensuring that passengers stay connected during their journey.

Fare Structure And Timings

The fare for the Patna Metro has been fixed between Rs 15 and Rs 30. The fare from ISBT to Zero Mile will be Rs 15, while the fare from New ISBT to Bhootnath Metro Station will be Rs 30. The metro will operate from 8 am to 10 pm, with trains available every 20 minutes. Each train will have 12 reserved seats for women and the disabled.

Apart from the inauguration of the metro, CM Nitish Kumar will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the underground metro section at Bailey Road. The crucial part of the project will ensure smooth metro operations in busy areas of the city. The 9.35 km tunnel will be constructed under corridor one, connecting Patna Junction to Rukunpura and Mithapur, at a cost of Rs 2565.80 crore.

Patna Metro's Security Measures

According to the information, the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel will be deployed at every corner of the metro, from entry gates to platforms, to ensure passenger safety and security.