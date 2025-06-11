'No Ambiguity On Terrorism': EAM Jaishankar's Blunt Response On China-Pakistan Ties

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, in a candid and forthright interview with Le Figaro, outlined India's stance on critical global issues, ranging from terrorism and strategic autonomy to the Ukraine conflict and the role of the Global South. He also threw light with utmost clarity, addressing the many aspects of India's relationships with China. The EAM was straight in his response when asked about China's support for Pakistan, deeming them as decade-old partners, but minced no words on the issue of terrorism, saying, one cannot afford ambiguity or double standards.

When asked, regarding China's support for Pakistan, S Jaishankar, segregated and explained the way China-Pakistan's mutual ties are to be seen and the issue of terrorism, “They have had close ties for decades. But on an issue like terrorism, you cannot afford ambiguity or double standards. In the end, it’s a problem that concerns all of us.”

The recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has heightened tensions, with Jaishankar warning that India will pursue terrorists across borders, including into Pakistan. "If terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are, including in Pakistan," he stated firmly, including calls for "accountability and justice" from the UN Security Council.

Navigating India-China Relations

The relationship between India and China, two ancient civilisations with rising powers and unresolved border disputes, is complex. Jaishankar noted the difficult period in relations since the 2020 military clash in the Himalayas, which led to suspended exchanges. However, both sides are working towards improvement, with discussions on resuming direct flights, suspended since Covid-19. "Our relations have gone through a difficult period since the 2020 military clash in the Himalayas," Jaishankar said, emphasising the need for peace and stability in border areas.

Responding to a question regarding whether China’s behaviour in the Indo-Pacific poses a threat, India's EAM said, “Above all, we are neighbours. We are two ancient civilisations that still exist today as nation-states. We also both have populations exceeding a billion. The fact is, both our powers are rising quickly, so finding balance is a complex process. Moreover, we have an unresolved border dispute in the Himalayas, which makes it a crucial parameter for our national security. And since our two countries wield large influence in the Indo-Pacific region, it’s not just a bilateral matter.”

He, however, mentioned that both sides are putting in efforts to ensure an improved relationship between New Delhi and Beijing. “Clearly, our relations have gone through a difficult period since the 2020 military clash in the Himalayas. Many of our exchanges were suspended. The key question for us is: how do we ensure peace and stability in the border areas? Without that, everything else is affected. I believe both sides think relations can improve step by step. We’ve discussed some measures, and others are under consideration, like the resumption of direct flights, suspended since Covid-19,” S Jaishankar asserted.

Global South And Ukraine Conflict

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's non-aligned position on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for direct negotiations between the parties involved. "We've helped both Ukraine and Russia as much as we could," he said, adding that the conflict's economic fallout has been felt globally, particularly in Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific islands. "The world wants it to stop. On this issue, we speak on behalf of the Global South," he emphasised, defining the Global South as developing countries that have endured colonisation and are now seeking their rightful place in the international order.

The Indian EAM stressed on India's strong partnerships, particularly with France, built on trust and cooperation in defence, nuclear energy, AI, space, and environmental matters. "For many years, India has had a very strong economic and strategic, civil and military partnership with France," he said. India's relations with the US have also strengthened across administrations, with ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement despite tariff threats.