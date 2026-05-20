No Army Casualties in Ganderbal: India Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistan Propaganda Accounts

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has issued a strong rebuttal against misleading social media posts spreading false information about a supposed militant attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Ganderbal district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Several social media accounts had claimed that Kashmiri fighters ambushed an Army vehicle in the region, resulting in the deaths of Indian soldiers. The viral posts aimed to create panic and sensationalise unverified events.

“Several social media posts by Pakistani propaganda accounts claim that Indian soldiers were killed after Kashmiri fighters attacked an Army vehicle in Ganderbal, Jammu & Kashmir,” the PIB Fact Check stated.

PIB Fact Check has categorically stated that the claim is fake.

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“No such incident has been reported in the region,” the unit confirmed.

The Fact Check unit urged citizens to remain vigilant against coordinated disinformation campaigns, especially those originating from cross-border propaganda handles. It emphasised the importance of relying solely on official and verified sources for information related to security matters in Jammu & Kashmir.

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Verification Advisory

The PIB has appealed to the public to always cross-check news related to defence and internal security through credible government channels. Suspicious or unverified content can be reported directly to the Fact Check unit:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in