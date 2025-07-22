No Baby Wanted: Pregnant Wife Hangs Herself When Husband Fails To Get Abortion Pills In UP's Banda

Banda: A 22-year-old pregnant woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda allegedly ended her life by hanging herself after her husband refused to get her abortion pills, citing her desire to terminate the pregnancy. Manju, who was 2 months pregnant, reportedly wanted to terminate her pregnancy, but her in-laws disapproved of her decision. She allegedly took her own life by hanging herself when her husband eventually didn't bring her abortion pills. The incident has left everyone shocked in the locality.

According to reports, Manju was married in April 2024. However, she left her husband and married her lover, identified as Rishu, in court and started living with him in Ballan village. During this time, Manju became pregnant, but she allegedly wanted to have an abortion and was asking Rishu to bring abortion pills. However, Rishu neither brought the medicine nor did his family members approve of the decision.

Manju's family members have accused Rishu and his family of murder, alleging that they mentally tortured her. They claim that Rishu's family was aware of Manju's pregnancy, but they did not support her decision to have an abortion, leading to her tragic decision. The family members say that Manju was under immense pressure and was not given the support she needed, ultimately leading to her death.

On receiving the information of the incident, the police and field unit under the leadership of DSP Praveen Kumar reached the spot and took the body in custody, sending it for post-mortem. The police have registered a case after taking a complaint from the family and have started legal action. DSP Praveen Kumar said that the investigation of the case has been started based on the complaint given by the family member of the deceased, and further legal action will be taken based on whatever facts come to light.

The police are interrogating Rishu and his family, and the investigation is ongoing.