‘No Berths For AIADMK Rebels’: Vijay Plays Safe After CPI(M), VCK Warning During Cabinet Expansion

Chennai: Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has effectively shut the door on AIADMK rebel MLAs joining the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, ending days of intense political speculation that had triggered strong warnings from Left parties and alliance partners.

The clarification came as Vijay expanded his ministry on Thursday but kept all AIADMK rebels out of the Cabinet, despite reports suggesting that some legislators who backed the government during the floor test could be rewarded with ministerial positions.

The issue had snowballed into a major flashpoint within the ruling alliance after CPI(M) and other supporting parties warned that any attempt to accommodate AIADMK leaders in the Cabinet could jeopardise their support to the government.

TVK Sends Clear Message

TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier attempted to calm the situation, insisting that Vijay wanted the coalition to remain united and the Cabinet to function “like one family”.

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“The Chief Minister wants the Cabinet to function like one family. The Chief Minister wants the parties that extended support to be represented in the Cabinet,” Arjuna had said.

He also asserted that the alliance remained intact and indicated that the Cabinet expansion would prioritise coalition partners rather than political defectors.

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Eventually, the expanded ministry included 21 TVK MLAs and two Congress MLAs.

Left Parties Drew A Red Line

The strongest warning came from Tamil Nadu CPI(M) secretary P Shanmugam, who categorically stated that the Left parties would reconsider support to the TVK government if AIADMK entered the Cabinet.

“We have already made it clear that if the AIADMK joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, we will reconsider our decision to give support to the state government. There has been no change in that position,” Shanmugam had said.

The Left parties and VCK are currently extending outside support to the Vijay government.

While Shanmugam clarified that VCK was free to take its own political stand regarding Cabinet participation, he maintained that the Left parties’ opposition to AIADMK’s entry into government remained unchanged.

The public warning significantly increased pressure on Vijay, especially at a time when his newly formed government depends on broad alliance stability.

Floor Test Triggered Political Storm

The controversy erupted after a section of AIADMK MLAs backed Vijay during the Assembly floor test, defying directions issued by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The Vijay-led government ultimately won the confidence motion with 144 votes in favour.

However, support extended by some AIADMK legislators had exposed deepening internal cracks within the party and sparked speculation that some rebels could cross over politically.

EPS had responded sharply, accusing the MLAs of betraying party discipline and falling for promises of ministerial posts.

“We appointed Krishnamoorthy as the party whip. However, a few former ministers who were elected as MLAs issued statements that amounted to betraying the AIADMK and violating political discipline,” EPS had said.

He had alleged that the TVK government had been formed by “luring” legislators with promises of Cabinet posts and board appointments.

“Their desire to become ministers has led them to act against the party leadership’s directives,” he had said.

AIADMK Rift That Triggered Rumours

Senior leaders such as SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam had publicly backed the people’s mandate in favour of Vijay during the floor test proceedings, embarrassing the EPS camp.

Velumani even stated inside the Assembly that “the people’s verdict is God’s verdict”, while clarifying that AIADMK’s politics remained fundamentally anti-DMK.

Vijay Avoids Early Coalition Crisis

By keeping AIADMK rebels out of the Cabinet, Vijay appears to have avoided an early coalition crisis and reassured alliance partners wary of any political accommodation with the AIADMK.

The move is being viewed as a balancing act aimed at protecting the fragile coalition arithmetic while also preventing the perception that the government is encouraging defections for power-sharing.