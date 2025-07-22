'No Border Is Visible From Space': Indian Space Hero Capt Shubhanshu Shukla's Observations Find Place In Class 5 NCERT Book

In a proud moment, Indian space hero Shubhanshu Shukla's words about his experience from space has found a place in a new NCERT textbook.

"The Earth looks completely one; no border is visible from outside," Indian Air Force Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had said.

His observations have been included in the newly designed Class 5 NCERT textbook.

The quote, part of a conversation between Group Captain Shukla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appears in the chapter Earth, "Our Shared Home" in the Environmental Studies book, "Our Wondrous World".

Recounting his experience of seeing Earth from space, Shukla said, "It seems that no border exists, no state exists, no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it."

Designed for Grade 5 students, the TWAU (The World Around Us) textbook is part of a larger pedagogical shift guided by NEP 2020. It integrates Science, Social Science, and Environmental Studies into a single narrative aimed at fostering observation, inquiry, and ethical reasoning.

The textbook also brings in inspirational stories of national icons like APJ Abdul Kalam, Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmibai and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Feat

Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

He completed a landmark 18-day mission aboard the ISS on July 15, becoming the first Indian in 41 years to set foot on space. India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, journeyed to space on April 3, 1984.