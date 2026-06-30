No Brain, No Heart, No Lungs: Post‑Mortem of Indian Seafarer Reveals Empty Shell Returned From Venezuela, Family Seeks Answers

The mysterious death of Indian seafarer Rakesh Chauhan in Venezuela has triggered outrage after his family alleged that his body was returned to India without any internal organs. The case has raised serious questions about transparency, the treatment of Indian workers abroad, and the responsibilities of foreign authorities.

Chauhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was working as a seafarer in Venezuela when news of his death reached his family. However, according to the family, Venezuelan authorities did not provide any clear explanation about how he died. They also did not hand over an autopsy report or details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Unsatisfied with the lack of information, the family requested a second post-mortem examination after his body reached India. What doctors reportedly found has left them devastated.

Indian Autopsy Reveals Organs Missing

According to the official post-mortem conducted in India, none of Chauhan’s major internal organs were present.

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The missing organs reportedly include:

Brain

Heart

Both lungs

Liver

Kidneys

Spleen

Pancreas

Stomach

Intestines

Thyroid

Hyoid bone

Larynx

Trachea

Doctors also noted extensive stitching on the body. The report mentions 22 stitches running from the neck to the pubic region and another 21 stitches extending from ear to ear, indicating that major surgical procedures had been carried out before the body was sent back to India.

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The post-mortem further stated that there were no antemortem injuries on the body. Since all the vital organs were missing, doctors said the exact cause of death could not be determined. The report also noted that the body had reportedly remained in deep freeze for nearly a month before being repatriated.

Family Demands Justice

The Chauhan family has condemned the manner in which the case was handled, calling it inhumane and deeply disturbing. They say the absence of both an autopsy report from Venezuela and the missing organs has left them with more questions than answers.

The family is demanding:

A thorough investigation into the circumstances of Rakesh Chauhan’s death.

Accountability from the Venezuelan authorities.

Immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The release of the original autopsy report and all documents related to the case.

Fair compensation for the family.

For the family, the issue goes beyond one tragic death. They believe Indian seafarers working overseas often face poor protection and inadequate accountability when incidents occur in foreign countries. They say stronger safeguards are needed to ensure that workers and their families receive transparency and justice.

FSUI Raises the Issue

The case has also been highlighted by the Federation of Seafarers’ Union of India (FSUI), which described the incident as shocking and demanded urgent action.

The union has called for:

A full investigation and accountability from Venezuelan authorities.

Immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela.

Disclosure of the complete autopsy report and the circumstances leading to Chauhan’s death.

Justice and compensation for the bereaved family.

FSUI also expressed concern that Indian seafarers are increasingly becoming vulnerable while working overseas and urged the government to strengthen protections for them.

Questions Await Answers

The case has now taken on diplomatic significance, with growing calls for the Indian government to seek a detailed explanation from Venezuela.

At present, Venezuelan authorities have not publicly explained why the organs were absent or released an official account of the events leading to Chauhan’s death. The absence of the organs has led to widespread speculation, including allegations of possible illegal organ harvesting or serious negligence. However, no official evidence has been presented to confirm either possibility, and the exact circumstances remain unknown.