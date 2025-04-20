No Car, No House, Rs 1.73 Crore in Assets: Arvind Kejriwal’s Net Worth As Per His Disclosure | Image: X- @AamAadmiParty

New Delhi: In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared total assets amounting to Rs 1.73 crore. The Aam Aadmi Party leader revealed that he neither owns a car nor a personal house, and his financial disclosures reflect a modest personal lifestyle.

Flat in Ghaziabad Only Immovable Asset

Kejriwal’s movable assets total Rs 3.46 lakh, which includes Rs 2.96 lakh in bank savings and Rs 50,000 in cash. His sole immovable asset is a flat in Ghaziabad, valued at Rs 1.7 crore.

The affidavit also noted that he has no investments in fixed deposits, mutual funds, stocks, or insurance policies.

Sharp Drop in Income Over Four Years

The affidavit also highlighted a significant drop in Kejriwal’s income. For the financial year 2023–24, he reported earnings of Rs 7.21 lakh—far below the Rs 44.90 lakh declared in 2020. His current income is primarily derived from his salary as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Sunita Kejriwal Declares Higher Net Worth

Sunita Kejriwal, the former CM’s wife and a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, declared assets worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Her movable assets include Rs 1 crore, featuring 320 grams of gold valued at Rs 25 lakh and one kilogram of silver worth Rs 92,000. Her immovable assets a house in Gurugram are valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

Sunita’s annual income stands at Rs 14.10 lakh, nearly double that of her husband, sourced from her government pension.

Combined Net Worth Touches Rs 4.23 Crore