No Changes in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal Booking Timings, IRCTC Clarifies

Indian Railway News: Amid rumors circulating on social media about revised timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal ticket bookings, IRCTC has officially confirmed that no changes have been proposed or implemented. The misinformation has caused confusion among passengers, prompting the railway authorities to issue a clarification.

Current Tatkal Booking Timings/Premium Tatkal Booking Timings

Tatkal Booking for AC Classes: Opens at 10:00 AM one day prior to the journey date.

Tatkal Booking for Non-AC Classes: Opens at 11:00 AM one day prior to the journey date.

Premium Tatkal: Operates under the same schedule, with no alterations.

Additionally, the permitted booking timings for railway agents remain unchanged, ensuring consistency in the ticketing process.

Railways Urge Caution

IRCTC has advised passengers to rely only on official sources for updates regarding ticket booking rules. The authorities have warned passengers against misleading posts on social media that should not be trusted, and passengers should verify information through the official IRCTC website or app.

IRCTC Clarifies on Tatkal Bookings