sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • No Changes in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal Booking Timings, IRCTC Clarifies

Updated April 11th 2025, 19:33 IST

No Changes in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal Booking Timings, IRCTC Clarifies

IRCTC denies rumors of changes in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal booking timings. Know more about the official clarification and current rules.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
No Changes in Tatkal Booking Timings
No Changes in Tatkal Booking Timings | Image: IRCTC

Indian Railway News: Amid rumors circulating on social media about revised timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal ticket bookings, IRCTC has officially confirmed that no changes have been proposed or implemented. The misinformation has caused confusion among passengers, prompting the railway authorities to issue a clarification.

Current Tatkal Booking Timings/Premium Tatkal Booking Timings    

  • Tatkal Booking for AC Classes: Opens at 10:00 AM one day prior to the journey date.
  • Tatkal Booking for Non-AC Classes: Opens at 11:00 AM one day prior to the journey date.
  • Premium Tatkal: Operates under the same schedule, with no alterations.

Additionally, the permitted booking timings for railway agents remain unchanged, ensuring consistency in the ticketing process.

Railways Urge Caution
IRCTC has advised passengers to rely only on official sources for updates regarding ticket booking rules. The authorities have warned passengers against misleading posts on social media that should not be trusted, and passengers should verify information through the official IRCTC website or app.

IRCTC Clarifies on Tatkal Bookings

The clarification from Indian Railways aims to dispel rumors and reassure passengers about the stability of Tatkal and Premium Tatkal booking schedules. Travelers are encouraged to stay informed through reliable channels and avoid falling for fake news.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 11th 2025, 19:02 IST

IRCTC