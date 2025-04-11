No Changes in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal Booking Timings, IRCTC Clarifies

Updated April 11th 2025, 19:33 IST
Indian Railway News: Amid rumors circulating on social media about revised timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal ticket bookings, IRCTC has officially confirmed that no changes have been proposed or implemented. The misinformation has caused confusion among passengers, prompting the railway authorities to issue a clarification.
Additionally, the permitted booking timings for railway agents remain unchanged, ensuring consistency in the ticketing process.
Railways Urge Caution
IRCTC has advised passengers to rely only on official sources for updates regarding ticket booking rules. The authorities have warned passengers against misleading posts on social media that should not be trusted, and passengers should verify information through the official IRCTC website or app.
The clarification from Indian Railways aims to dispel rumors and reassure passengers about the stability of Tatkal and Premium Tatkal booking schedules. Travelers are encouraged to stay informed through reliable channels and avoid falling for fake news.
