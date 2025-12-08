'No Compromise on Safety': Aviation Minister Naidu Defends DGCA, Blames Indigo For Mismanagement, Vows Strict Action

New Delhi: The recent aviation crisis, linked to significant flight delays and crew issues, has brought the regulatory oversight of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under intense scrutiny. While Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu firmly defended the DGCA's recent policy updates, parliamentary records indicate prior warnings and recommendations regarding flight crew fatigue were issued to the regulator.

DGCA's Defense vs. Committee's Warnings

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's Stance

Aviation Minister insisted that there is "no compromise on safety issue" and dismissed reports that DGCA had ignored previous warnings.

He stated that there were "no problems" in FDTL guidelines from July 1 and confirmed that the Ministry mandated all airlines to follow rules.

Naidu repeatedly stressed that "IndiGo was responsible to manage the time and crew" for their operations.

The minister also vowed strict action against Indigo Airlines for the chaos.

He said that "We will take very strict action" against IndiGo management for non-compliance to "set an example for all airlines."

Parliamentary Committee Findings (August)

According to reports, the Standing Committee on Tourism had explicitly called for "strict implementation" of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) for pilots.

The committee had urged the DGCA to "rigorously monitor and enforce compliance" to prevent operators from circumventing "vital safety measures," reports said.

It highlighted that proactive measures (like updated FDTL on March 26, 2024, and mental health guidelines) were only effective with "robust approach to their implementation and continuous evaluation."

It further emphasized the need to strengthen human factors and fatigue management for flight crew, stressing that operational personnel must be "well rested and mentally fit."

Minister Naidu's Key Statements in Rajya Sabha

Addressing the aviation crisis in the Rajya Sabha, Minister Naidu dismissed claims of regulatory failure, placing the operational responsibility squarely on the airline.

On DGCA guidelines, he said, "No issues in FDTL guidelines from July 1... We made it clear that all airlines will have to follow the FDTL rules."

On IndiGo's role, he said, "It was IndiGo's responsibility to manage the time and crew... IndiGo was supposed to manage crew."

On accountability, he said, "If there's any non-compliance, we will take action and set an example for all airlines. Strict action will be taken against IndiGo management."

The Minister acknowledged that "some variations were needed in operations of all airlines" but asserted that these guidelines were issued "without compromising on safety of passengers."

The Context of the Warning

The Standing Committee's report, which was based on existing DGCA rules, focused on the critical need to address "stress and fatigue among pilots and air traffic controllers."

Key Recommendations by the Committee:

Strict FDTL Compliance: Rigorously monitor and enforce the updated FDTL rules.

Mental Health Support: Actively promote mental health awareness and ensure that guidelines for crew/ATCOs (Medical Circular 01 of 2023) are fully implemented, along with continuous counselling for pilots.

Mandatory Training: Implement mandatory crew training for de-escalation and mental health crisis intervention for handling passengers.

The Committee's push was for the implementation and enforcement of the existing or updated rules, indicating that the industry's compliance was already a concern prior to the recent operational meltdown.

Naidu Cites Strict Civil Aviation Requirements For Affected Passengers

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the Indigo crisis, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators must follow these requirements.