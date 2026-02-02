‘No Confusion, We Are Together’: DK Shivakumar Pushes Back Against Karnataka Leadership Buzz

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sought to firmly quell speculation of a leadership rift within the ruling Congress, asserting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah enjoys the full backing of the party’s legislators and that the government remains united amid renewed chatter of a power struggle at the top.

Shivakumar’s remarks come against the backdrop of persistent speculation within political circles over a possible change in leadership, fuelled by internal discussions on power-sharing, social media posts by party leaders and heightened political activity ahead of February 28, a date now being closely watched.

“My strength is 139 people, including Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah is also with me, one hundred percent, no question. Both of us are working together, hand in hand,” Shivakumar said, underlining that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) stands solidly behind the Chief Minister.

He stressed that the Siddaramaiah-led government was functioning in line with the promises made to the people of Karnataka. “We have given a promise to the people of this state. We will act according to that promise, today and in the future,” he said, rejecting claims of internal confusion.

‘I Stood With Him In Every Crisis’

Seeking to project unity, Shivakumar emphasised his personal and political equation with Siddaramaiah. “I have stood with him in every crisis, and I will continue to stand with him. He too stands with me in every way during my crises,” he said.

Downplaying the significance of social media activity by Congress leaders and offices, Shivakumar said, “As for tweets, how you interpret them is up to you. Some people post tweets from our office, some from your office,” suggesting that not every message should be seen as a political message.

He also cautioned against reading too much into numerical strength or individual ambitions. “In politics, decisions are not taken based on numbers here or there. Parties take decisions,” he said, pointing out that leadership changes and cabinet reshuffles have happened across parties, including within the BJP.

‘Politics Is An Art Of Possibilities’

In a philosophical note often associated with his political style, Shivakumar said leadership is not merely about arithmetic. “Politics is an art of possibilities. One man with courage makes a majority. One person is enough if there is a firm stand, determination and courage,” he said.

Significantly, he added, “Even 140 people will be there, more than 140 in fact. So let’s see. Let us see on 28,” a remark that has further sharpened political curiosity around the date.

Power-Sharing Pact & Recurring Speculation

The Congress returned to power in Karnataka in May 2023 with a decisive mandate, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. However, the transition was marked by intense negotiations over the Chief Minister’s post, with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar emerging as strong contenders.

A compromise formula eventually saw Siddaramaiah take over as Chief Minister, while Shivakumar was appointed Deputy CM and entrusted with key portfolios. Since then, speculation of a “rotational” chief ministership or a leadership change midway through the government’s term has surfaced repeatedly, often triggered by remarks from party leaders, organisational movements or statements from Congress high command insiders.