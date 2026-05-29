‘No Constitutional Guarantee Of Profitability’: Delhi High Court Upholds TRAI’s 12-Minute TV Ad Cap

New Delhi: In a major blow to television broadcasters across the nation, the Delhi High Court has upheld the validity of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) regulations restricting advertisements on television channels to 12 minutes per clock hour.

A Division Bench of Justice Anil Kshetrapal and Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed 17 writ petitions filed by general entertainment, news, and regional channels challenging Rule 7(11) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 and Regulation 3 of the Standards of Quality of Service (Duration of Advertisements in Television Channels) Regulations, 2012.

The Court observed that there is “no constitutional guarantee of profitability or unlimited monetisation of public resources.”

What Was The Case About?

The petitions challenged the regulatory framework that limits television advertisements to 12 minutes per clock hour, which includes up to 10 minutes of commercials and 2 minutes of self-promotional content.

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Broadcasters stated that advertisement revenue is critical to the viability of television channels and that the cap has a negative impact on their business models and infringes their constitutional rights under Articles 14 and 19.

Petitions against TRAI were submitted by businesses including 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., B4U Broadband (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sun TV Networks, the News Broadcasters Association, and other regional broadcasters.

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Why Did The Court Uphold The Rules?

The Court dismissed the petitions, holding that Rule 7(11) of the 1994 Rules and Regulation 3 of the 2012 Regulations, as amended in 2013, are constitutionally valid exercises of regulatory power that balance broadcasters' rights with the public interest in the efficient and fair use of broadcast spectrum.

“Keeping in view the above position of law, as well as the facts and circumstances of the present case, the present Petitions are dismissed,” the bench said.

Addressing the challenge to TRAI’s jurisdiction, the Court held that the regulator acted within the authority granted under Sections 11 and 36 of the TRAI Act after broadcasting and cable services were placed under the ambit of telecommunication services through the 2004 notification.

The Bench also noted that quality of service (QoS) extends beyond technical criteria to encompass consumer watching experiences.

According to the Court, excessive commercials and ad clustering have a direct impact on viewers and thus fall under TRAI's regulatory jurisdiction. According to the Court, the 12-minute cap is intended to eliminate excessive commercial interruptions and provide a sensible allocation of commercials within the broadcast hour, thereby improving the viewer experience.

Court Stresses On Public Nature Of Spectrum

A significant portion of the decision centered on the public nature of spectrum and airwaves. The Bench found that spectrum and airwaves are limited public resources held in trust by the State, and their use must adhere to constitutional norms outlined in Articles 39(b) and 39(c).

According to the Court, the regulatory system avoids undue commercial exploitation while also ensuring equal use of such public resources. The Court further ruled that the regulatory structure is protected under Article 31-C of the Constitution because it promotes the constitutional goal of ensuring that community resources serve the common good.

What Did The Court Say On Broadcasters’ Rights?

Broadcasters claimed that the advertising limitations violated their rights under Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution. The Court rejected the contention, ruling that the grievance regarding loss of advertising revenue is principally about business rights under Article 19(1)(g), not the essential freedom of speech provision under Article 19(1)(a).

According to the Bench, the 12-minute cap is a content-neutral guideline that solely limits the amount of advertising time and has no impact on program content. The Court also noted that broadcasters retain the freedom to choose their content, pricing, and business strategies, while the regulatory framework safeguards the general public's interests by safeguarding viewer experience.

Court Rejects Other Challenges Raised By Channels

The petitioners also claimed that the common cap treated different types of broadcasters differently, including news, entertainment, pay, and free-to-air channels. However, the Court rejected the claim, ruling that the distinction between programme content and advertisement time is an intelligible classification that is closely related to the goal of limiting over-commercialisation and protecting consumer interests.