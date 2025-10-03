‘No Contaminants’ in Cough Syrup Samples, Centre Probes All Possible Causes of Child Deaths in MP

Centre Probes All Possible Causes of Child Deaths in MP | Image: representative

Drug control officials have found no trace of contaminants, including Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG)—both known to cause kidney injury—in the cough syrup samples collected following the deaths of at least nine children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

While the Ministry clarified that the syrups showed no signs of contamination, a multi-disciplinary expert team is investigating all other possible causes of the deaths. Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are also being examined.

According to an official statement, a joint team comprising representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and other agencies visited the site in coordination with state authorities and collected various samples.

“As per the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury,” the statement read.

The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG. NIV Pune tested blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples for common pathogens, with one case testing positive for leptospirosis—a bacterial infection commonly spread through contaminated water.

Further investigations into water samples, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are being carried out by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories.

“A multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from NCDC, NIV, ICMR, AIIMS Nagpur, and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases. Regarding reports of two child deaths in Rajasthan linked to contaminated cough syrup, it has been clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, a potential source of DEG/EG contamination,” the statement added.

The Ministry has also issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories on the rational use of cough syrups in paediatric populations.

“Additionally, the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on the rational use of cough syrups in paediatric populations,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, drug control officers from Delhi and Chennai inspected the manufacturing unit of a pharmaceutical factory in Sunguvarchatram, Tamil Nadu, following the deaths of multiple children in Madhya Pradesh. The probe was initiated after Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Controller Dinesh Kumar Maurya requested the Tamil Nadu State Drug Control Department to inspect and take action against the Srisan Pharmaceutical Factory located in Kancheepuram.

According to the families of the affected children, the initial symptoms included colds, coughs, and fevers, followed by kidney complications and worsening conditions.