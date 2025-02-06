No Custodial Torture, Makhan Din Took His Own Life After Getting Exposed: J&K Police Sources Rebuts Mehbooba's Allegations

Jammu & Kashmir: Hours after allegations of custodial torture and death of Makhan Din levelled by PDP Chief and Former JK CM Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu Kashmir Police has rebutted the claims and have said that Makhan committed suicide after getting exposed during questioning by Police of his terror links. Police sources have said that there was no custodial torture of Makhan Din and he was sent back after questioning by Jammu Kashmir Police.

Police sources informed Republic that Makhan, the nephew of Pakistan Exfiltrated Terrorist Swar Din @ Swaru Gujar, was a dreaded Over Ground Worker (OGW) actively assisting terrorists with food, logistics, and terror planning. Police investigation revealed that he was supporting the same group responsible for the Badnotta Army Convoy Attack in July 2024, in which five Army jawans were martyred.

In month of July, Five Indian Army jawans were killed when two vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in Badnota area in broad daylight. Five other soldiers were injured in this deadly terror attack by a group of Jaish E Mohammad and later terrorists escaped in the forests.

Sources further added that this group who was helped by Makhan was also behind the killing of Head Constable Bashir during the Kohag operation. "Makhan was having suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury; he was questioned, his role was exposed, and after returning home, he committed suicide," added sources.