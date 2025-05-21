No Deployment of Air Defence Guns Within Premises of Golden Temple: Indian Army

Amritsar: The Indian armed forces have denied reports of deploying any air defence guns or related air defence resources within the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar during Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The response from the Indian Army comes after reports suggested that the Golden Temple management had permitted the deployment of air defense guns within the shrine to counter potential drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.

In an official statement, the Indian Army clarified, “Some media reports are circulating regarding the deployment of air defense (AD) guns at the Golden Temple. It is clarified that no AD guns or any other air defense resources were deployed within the premises of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar (Golden Temple).”

Earlier today, an Indian Army soldier, while speaking about Operation Sindoor, stated that when India targeted terror camps in Pakistan on May 7, it was anticipated that Pakistan might attempt to strike Indian military installations or air bases. However, these efforts were unsuccessful.

After failing to attack Indian military establishments, Pakistan resorted to targeting civilian sites including Golden Temple, but even then, it did not achieve any success.