No-Detention Policy Scrapped For Classes 5, 8 Students | What Does it Mean

New Delhi: The Centre has abolished the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools under its jurisdiction, permitting the failure of students who do not pass the year-end exams, as per officials.

After the 2019 amendment to the Right to Education Act (RTE), 16 states and two Union Territories have already done away with the 'no-detention policy' for the two classes.

New Promotion and Re-Examination Process

Under the new policy, students who fail to meet the promotion criteria after regular examinations will be given an additional chance.

A re-examination will be offered within two months from the declaration of results, providing students another opportunity to qualify for promotion.

Consequences for Failing the Re-Examination

If a student fails again after the re-examination, they will be retained in their current grade — either the fifth or eighth class.

During this period, teachers are required to work closely with the students, as well as their parents, to provide necessary guidance and support.

Specialised educational inputs will be offered to address identified learning gaps throughout various stages of assessment.

This revised approach aims to ensure better academic performance and offer tailored support to students struggling to meet the required standards.

"If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfill the promotion criteria again, he shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class, as the case may be. "During the holding back of the child, the class teacher shall guide the child as well as the parents of the child, if necessary, and provide specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment," the notification said.

Government Ensures No Child Will Be Expelled Until Completion of Elementary Education

In a significant move, the government has issued a clarification stating that no child will be expelled from any school until they have completed their elementary education. This decision comes in response to concerns regarding the expulsion of students at an early age.

New Notification Applies to Over 3,000 Central Government Schools

According to senior officials from the Ministry of Education, the new directive will apply to more than 3,000 schools operated by the central government. This includes prestigious institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navaodyala Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools.

The policy aims to ensure that children receive the full benefit of their elementary education, safeguarding their right to attend school without the fear of early expulsion. This measure aligns with the government's commitment to promoting inclusive education and ensuring equal opportunities for all students.

"Since school education is a state subject, states can make their decision in this regard. Already 16 states and 2 UTs including Delhi have done away with the no-detention policy for these two classes.