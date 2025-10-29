Updated 29 October 2025 at 08:13 IST
'No Doubt There Was Tension Between Son and Father...': SIT on Former Punjab DGP's Son Death Case
ACP Vikram Nehra in the death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's son Aqil Akhtar, said that there was undoubtedly some tension between the father and the son.
- India News
- 3 min read
Panchkula: ACP Vikram Nehra, head of the Special Investigation team in the death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's son Aqil Akhtar, said that there was undoubtedly some tension between the father and the son.
"The nine police personnel who were deployed for the security of his house were questioned yesterday. Apart from this, we will also question all their house help tomorrow. Our search of the house is complete. Now we have also found the phone and laptop of the deceased. There was no doubt about the tension between the son and the father. What's emerging is that Aqil had ideological differences with his family. He even mentioned this in the viral video. Our first priority now is to find out the cause of death. We have not yet called the family for questioning," the SIT head told reporters.
"Our first priority now is to find out the cause of death. We have not yet called the family for questioning," he added.
Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case registered against former Punjab Director General of Police (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former Congress minister Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law in connection with the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar.
The Centre's consent to extend the CBI's jurisdiction to Haryana for investigating the case. Once the central government issues the order, the CBI will formally take over the investigation," said an official.
The case was initially registered by the Panchkula Police on October 20 under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, and his family members.
Officials said the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI was taken owing to the sensitive nature of the case, the seriousness of the allegations, and the involvement of multiple state jurisdictions.
Aqil Akhtar, 35, was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, on the night of October 16 and was later declared dead at the civil hospital. Initially, no foul play was suspected, and the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. However, a case was later registered on the complaint of Shamsuddin Chaudhary of Malerkotla, who alleged foul play, citing a video Aqil had posted in August expressing a threat to his life.
Reacting to the developments, Mohammad Mustafa said he and his family were ready to cooperate fully with the investigation. Currently at their native place in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the family plans to visit Malerkotla for a prayer meeting on October 25 and return to Panchkula the next day.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 08:13 IST