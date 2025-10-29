'No Doubt There Was Tension Between Son and Father...': SIT on Former Punjab DGP's Son Death Case

"The nine police personnel who were deployed for the security of his house were questioned yesterday. Apart from this, we will also question all their house help tomorrow. Our search of the house is complete. Now we have also found the phone and laptop of the deceased. There was no doubt about the tension between the son and the father. What's emerging is that Aqil had ideological differences with his family. He even mentioned this in the viral video. Our first priority now is to find out the cause of death. We have not yet called the family for questioning," the SIT head told reporters.



Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case registered against former Punjab Director General of Police (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former Congress minister Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law in connection with the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar.



The Centre's consent to extend the CBI's jurisdiction to Haryana for investigating the case. Once the central government issues the order, the CBI will formally take over the investigation," said an official.



The case was initially registered by the Panchkula Police on October 20 under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, and his family members.