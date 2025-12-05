No End To Chaos? DGCA May Reject IndiGo’s Request for Exemptions Under New Pilot Rest Rules | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is unlikely to accept IndiGo’s request for temporary exemptions from recently implemented night-operation–related Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), senior government sources told Republic on Friday.

According to sources, the regulator has asked IndiGo to submit a detailed report specifying the exact relaxations it is seeking under the new fatigue-management norms, but early indications suggest the request “is unlikely to be accepted”.

IndiGo, which has been grappling with massive operational disruptions for the fourth consecutive day today, admitted during a DGCA meeting on Thursday that it had misjudged crew requirements under the revised FDTL rules.

IndiGo Seeks Exemption Till February 10

In a statement earlier today, the DGCA confirmed that IndiGo sought temporary FDTL relaxations for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, assuring the regulator that full operational stability would be restored by then.

“To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026,” the regulator said, adding that corrective actions were already underway.

The crisis stems from the airline’s transition to Phase 2 of the revised FDTL norms, mandated by court directions, that came into force in two phases, on July 1 and November 1 this year. The changes significantly impacted night-time operations, where IndiGo now faces acute crew shortage.

DGCA Flags Crew-Planning Gaps, Manpower Shortage

During the detailed review meeting on Thursday, the aviation regulator concluded that IndiGo’s disruption was triggered by a combination of revised fatigue-management rules, crew-planning deficiencies and seasonal winter constraints.

The DGCA teams inspecting major airports, including Delhi’s Terminal 1, reported that IndiGo’s passenger-handling manpower was “inadequate” to manage the surge in disruptions and crowding. The airline has been directed to urgently increase ground staff and strengthen passenger-support services.

As per the press note, IndiGo admitted that it had misjudged crew requirements under the new FDTL regulations, resulting in shortages, especially during night-time operations where most available slots now fall.

Mandate for Crew Roadmap and Progress Reports

IndiGo has been asked to submit:

A detailed roadmap for crew recruitment aligned with aircraft induction.

Training and roster restructuring plans.

Safety-risk assessments and mitigation strategies.

A disruption-mitigation plan with clear timelines.

Fortnightly progress reports on operational improvements.

The regulator has also instructed IndiGo to submit a precise list of FDTL relaxations it believes are necessary to normalise operations, a request that, as per sources, is not expected to find favour.

"IndiGo shall submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment vis-a-vis induction of aircraft, which shall be reviewed by DGCA. Plan for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures leading to full compliance with immediate effect. Mitigation Plan for Current Disruptions: The airline shall outline immediate steps to stabilise operations and ensure a progressive reduction in cancellations. Fortnightly Progress Reports: A detailed progress report must be submitted every 15 days, covering operational improvements, crew availability, and roster stability. Indigo is directed to submit the FDTL relaxations required to normalise the flight operations for DGCA review," the DGCA stated in its note.

Airline Issues Apology Amid Continued Chaos

IndiGo issued a public apology on Thursday to passengers and stakeholders as long queues, delays and flight cancellations continued at major airports.

"The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events," IndiGo had posted on X on Thursday. The airline said it is working with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the impact of delays and restore normalcy.

"We continue to keep our customers apprised of any changes to their scheduled flights and advise them to check the latest status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport. IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focussed on streamlining its operations at the earliest," it added.