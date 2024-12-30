No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station After 9 PM on New Year's Eve | Image: x

New Delhi: To ensure public safety, commuters will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

However, the entry of passengers into the station will be allowed.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said as advised by police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year's Eve on Tuesday, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards.

The entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk station on Tuesday, he said.

Additionally, from 8 pm onwards, QR tickets for Rajiv Chowk station will not be issued through DMRC's mobile application to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures, he added.