'No Fixed System of War': Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi Links Modern Warfare to Arthashastra; Says, 'West Asia Tensions a Reminder'

Bengaluru: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Thursday highlighted the interconnected nature of global security challenges while addressing the Tri-Service seminar 'Ran Samwad' in Bengaluru.

Speaking against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions, Admiral Tripathi said, "We are meeting against the backdrop of continuing instability in our extended neighbourhood. The ongoing tensions in West Asia and subsequent disruptions to maritime traffic are reminders that security is interconnected, persistent and unforgiving. Where distance from conflict does not equate distance from its consequences."

He pointed out that rapid technological advancements are reshaping the nature of warfare by driving convergence across domains and compressing operational timelines.

"Today, there is no fixed system of war, no rigid doctrine that we can blindly rely upon," the Navy chief remarked, adding that multi-domain operations resonate deeply with India's ancient strategic wisdom.

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"In many ways, multi-domain operations are not different from our civilizational wisdom. Our own strategic thought has long recognised that the pursuit of national objectives extends beyond any single form or domain of conflict," Admiral Tripathi stated.

Drawing from ancient Indian thought, he referenced Kautilya's Arthashastra to underscore the integrated approach to statecraft and warfare.

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"Kautilya's 'Arthashastra' speaks of warfare through council, which is what they call 'mantra-yuddh', covert means or 'guda-yuddh', and force, obviously, 'danda-yuddh', an integrated application of instruments where diplomacy, deception, and military power operate together to achieve state objectives," he explained.

Admiral Tripathi noted that this principle of integrated application of various instruments of power remains relevant in modern military doctrines worldwide.

"This continuity is evident in contemporary doctrines across major militaries across the world, where the articulation may vary, but the principle does not," he added.