Mumbai: On May 9th, the flight operations at the Mumbai Airport will remain completely shut down as both the runways will remain closed for maintenance. According to the official information, the runways of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain closed on Thursday in view of regular maintenance ahead of the monsoon season. During the time, both domestic and international flight operations will remain halted at the airport between 11 am and 5 pm on May 9.

A notification regarding the closure of the airport was also issued by the Mumbai Airport authority for the flyers. The airline companies and other stakeholders at the airport were reportedly informed about the shutdown of the runways months ago, so that the flight schedule is made accordingly.

Flight operations to remain closed for 6 hours at Mumbai Airport

The maintenance work at the Mumbai Airport is a monsoon contingency plan, during which the two runways are kept non-operational for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair works. The closing of the runways will remain in effect from 11 am to 5 pm. The flight operations are likely to resume as usual after 5 pm.

In this regard, A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was also issued to alert the stakeholders about the temporary closure of the operations. This contingency plan is also focused on ensuring passenger safety, as landing and take-offs during monsoon can face obstacles due to waterlogging and other such issues.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) in its statement said, in view of the monsoon preparedness strategy at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, primary runway 09/27 and secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily closed on May 9.

The Mumbai Airport has a large infrastructure network for runways, taxiways and aprons to operate hundreds of domestic and international flights daily. The annual maintenance routine includes careful inspection of runway surfaces to assess small and large textures resulting from daily flight operations.

