No Hindu Can Ever Be A Terrorist: Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist as he hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram who asked what was the evidence that terrorists who carried out Pahalgam terror attack came from Pakistan.

Speaking about India's changed approach to counter terror, their sponsors and backers, Amit Shah said, “earlier, we only kept sending dossiers, but Narendra Modi gave a reply to them (Pakistan) with airstrike and surgical strike... Khauf paida ho gaya... Chidambaram also asked what is the evidence that terrorists came from Pakistan. During his tenure as home minister, Afzal Guru was not hanged. Who started talking about Hindu terrorism? I can proudly say before the people of the nation that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist.”

Can say with pride, no Hindu can ever be terrorist: Amit Shah

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev are the symbols of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm political will and the valour of our security forces that has have enhanced India's honour.

The Home Minister said, “I want to tell the Congress, it was you who gave away PoK, and it will be the BJP government that brings it back. I say with pride, no Hindu can ever be a terrorist.”

Continuing hitting out at the 'Grand Old Party', Amit Shah said, “Under Congress rule, the army didn’t even have guns and bullets, they lacked salt, matchsticks, and even warm clothing for winters. Today, under Modi's government, our armed forces are equipped with modern weapons and can destroy Pakistan’s entire air defence system in just half an hour.”

Missiles and not dossiers: Amit Shah on India's new approach to deal terrorism

Assuring tough and strong response from the government, Amit Shah said that Pakistan and terrorists wanted to send a message that Kashmir would never be free from terror, but Jammu & Kashmir will remain terror-free. That is Modi Ji’s resolve.

"If the Pahalgam attack had happened during Congress rule, Pakistan would have already been given a clean chit. The only reason terrorism grew and spread in India was due to Congress’s policy of appeasement. Today’s India responds to terror attacks with missiles, not dossiers.

Operation Sindoor was the first time we struck at the heart of Pakistan."

Slamming Congress for caring only about its vote-bank, Amit Shah said, “The three terrorists were Pakistanis, and this has been proven to the world. Yet, Congress is giving Pakistan a clean chit. Congress’s priority has never been national security or elimination of terrorism, their only concern is vote-bank politics.”

Amit Shah on 'Operation Mahadev' name

Congress leaders calling the name “Operation Mahadev” religious forget that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj raised the war cry “Har Har Mahadev” in his battle for freedom against the Mughals.

Rahul Gandhi is merely echoing Pakistan’s narrative. Operation Sindoor wasn’t halted at anyone’s request, Pakistan was brought to its knees, and their DGMO called us pleading, “This is enough, please stop now.”

Amit Shah further asked, "Congress must answer, was the 1971 war decisive? If it was, then why did terrorism continue to spread? Until the enemy is either scared or reformed, terrorism will not end decisively. We are determined to wipe terrorism off the face of this nation. Due to Congress’ policies, terrorism increased in Kashmir, they nurtured Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat, which led to the Valley being engulfed in terrorism.

Earlier, only three families ruled Kashmir. Today, it's the people of Kashmir governing themselves through Panchayat elections, he said.

At the time of the Batla House encounter, Sonia Gandhi cried for the terrorist who died, but not a single tear was shed for martyr Mohan Chand Sharma. Pandit Nehru committed the sin of giving away 38,000 sq. km of land to China, and it was Nehru who denied India a permanent seat in the UN Security Council in favour of China, Amit Shah told the Upper House.

Amit Shah questions Rahul Gandhi

Continuing speaking in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation signed an MoU with China and took money from them. “We legally cancelled the Foundation's FCRA license. Will Rahul Gandhi reveal what kind of MoU Congress signed with China, and how much money they took? Will Rahul Gandhi tell us what he was doing with the Chinese ambassador in the dark of night during the Doklam standoff?”

In 1971, India defeated Pakistan, but what did we do in the Shimla Agreement? We neither reclaimed PoK, nor did we occupy the 15,000 sq. km of captured territory. In fact, we even released 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war, he mentioned.

PoK will be brought back too: Amit Shah

Amit Shah further assured the House on PoK saying don’t worry about it, it's the BJP government that will bring PoK back too.