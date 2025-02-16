No Idea Why This Happened....: Son Opens Up About Mother’s Tragic Death in NDLS Stampede

New Delhi: At least 18 people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.

Among the victims was Pappu’s mother. Recalling the tragedy, Pappu, who was travelling with his family to their home in Chhapra, Bihar , shared his grief. "My mother passed away in the stampede. The doctor confirmed her death. We were on our way to Bihar," he said.

Pappu further mentioned that he had no idea how the crowd suddenly grew and expressed concerns about the lack of adequate police presence at the station.

However, footage obtained by Republic Media Network revealed that Pappuwho might have been in a state of shock later stated that it was his mother-in-law, around 40 years old, who had died in the incident.

Delhi Railway Station Stampede: 18 Killed, High-Level Committee Formed

An unprecedented rush at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night caused a stampede near platforms numbers 13 and 14; several passengers fainted, causing a rush and therefore a stampede situation. The death toll in the Delhi stampede stands at 18, including 14 women and four children.

