No INDIA Bloc Party Extended Official Support AAP, Says Delhi Congress Chief

New Delhi: Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday, brushed off the perception of the Aam Aadmi Party receiving the support of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections and said no party from the alliance has 'officially' extended support to AAP.

The Congress leader also accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to undermine Congress in a bid to capitalise on the "growing public dissatisfaction' with AAP's governance.

"No party of the alliance has extended official support yet. As Kejriwal sahib realises that the people of Delhi want a change from AAP, he is doing all this. He is trying to make sure that Congress is not able to fight this election well and that he can gain advantage from it," said Devender Yadav to ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal said that the Delhi assembly elections will be a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP and not an election of the INDIA alliance.

"Delhi assembly election is between AAP and the BJP. It is not the election of the INDIA alliance. I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to all those parties for supporting us. Mamata Banerjee is supporting us. Akhilesh Yadav is supporting us. I have learnt through media that the (Uddhav) Thackeray ji's party is supporting us," Kejriwal told reporters on Thursday.

The Congress, which is in a direct fight with the AAP and the BJP, in Delhi has hit back at Kejriwal alleging that the AAP had always worked to defeat the Congress.

"Arvind Kejriwal may say anything but Aam Aadmi Party is the party in Delhi which defamed Congress. I don't remember him saying even a single word against BJP in 2012-13. AAP's method is that in all the elections they have gone only and only to defeat Congress. If you talk to any common man outside Delhi, he will also tell you that AAP contests only to defeat Congress. If you have so much aversion towards BJP and RSS, then why did you write a letter to RSS? Congress has never written such letters," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.