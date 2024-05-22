No Interim Bail to Hemant Soren, SC Pulls Up Ex-Jharkhand CM for 'Supressing Facts'

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday junked former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's petition against ED arrest and seeking interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

The apex court pulled up the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader for suppressing from it the fact that he filed a bail plea before a trial court.

Advertisement

It noted the petitioner has not disclosed the fact that the trial court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the matter. Responding to the court, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Hemant Soren, withdrawn the petition seeking interim bail.

“Your conduct tells a lot. We expected your client to come up with candour but you suppressed material facts,” the court told Hemant Soren's legal copunsel.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.





Advertisement



