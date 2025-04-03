No Job, No Marriage?' Courtroom Debate Over Financial Stability Goes Viral

New Delhi: A recent viral video featuring a judge questioning a man’s right to marry without a stable income has ignited a heated discussion on social media. The video, widely shared on platform X (formerly Twitter), captures a courtroom exchange where a judge challenges a doctor over his employment status, implying that financial stability is a prerequisite for marriage.

In the clip, the judge directly questions the man about his income

Judge: You don’t have a job?

Man: No, sir. I had written that whenever I am called, I go and give a doctor’s service.

Judge: When they drew the preemption, that was totally wrong. What did you say about your income?

Man: Sir, I said that I don’t have a job now. When I was called, I wrote that I had a job.

Judge: You are a doctor. You don’t have any right. Only the lawyer has the right to get married without an income. A doctor has no right. If you didn’t have an income, why did you get married?

The video has since sparked intense reactions online, with many questioning the fairness and legal basis of the judge’s remarks. Some users criticized the judge’s statement, arguing that financial stability should not be a prerequisite for marriage, while others supported the notion that a stable income is essential for a committed relationship.

One user commented, “Your Honor, it’s odd that the court questions the man’s finances but doesn’t ask the woman why she married without income. Shouldn’t both parties’ choices and responsibilities be equally examined?”

Another questioned the legal implications of the judge’s stance, writing, “Is there any law in any country that requires a man to have a stable income to get married?”

However, some users sided with the judge’s viewpoint, asserting that financial stability is crucial for a successful marriage.