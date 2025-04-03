No Job, No Marriage?' Courtroom Debate Over Financial Stability Goes Viral

Updated April 3rd 2025, 14:55 IST
New Delhi: A recent viral video featuring a judge questioning a man’s right to marry without a stable income has ignited a heated discussion on social media. The video, widely shared on platform X (formerly Twitter), captures a courtroom exchange where a judge challenges a doctor over his employment status, implying that financial stability is a prerequisite for marriage.
In the clip, the judge directly questions the man about his income
The video has since sparked intense reactions online, with many questioning the fairness and legal basis of the judge’s remarks. Some users criticized the judge’s statement, arguing that financial stability should not be a prerequisite for marriage, while others supported the notion that a stable income is essential for a committed relationship.
One user commented, “Your Honor, it’s odd that the court questions the man’s finances but doesn’t ask the woman why she married without income. Shouldn’t both parties’ choices and responsibilities be equally examined?”
Another questioned the legal implications of the judge’s stance, writing, “Is there any law in any country that requires a man to have a stable income to get married?”
However, some users sided with the judge’s viewpoint, asserting that financial stability is crucial for a successful marriage.
The video has reignited the long-standing debate over gender roles and financial expectations in marriage, particularly in India, where societal norms often place significant emphasis on a groom’s financial stability. As discussions continue to unfold online, the incident raises broader questions about financial responsibility, legal interpretations, and the evolving dynamics of marriage in modern society.
Published April 3rd 2025, 14:55 IST