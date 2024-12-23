No Lapse on Our Part, Makar Dwar Incident Unprecedented: CISF Issues Statement

The CISF, which is tasked to guard the Parliament House Complex, said that it will choose to "keep quiet" when allegations are levelled by lawmakers. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: 'There was no lapse on its part, the Central Industrial Security Force said when asked about the scuffle that took place among MPs in Parliament complex during the recently concluded Winter Session. The CISF, which is tasked to guard the Parliament House Complex, said that it will choose to "keep quiet" when allegations are levelled by lawmakers.

"There was no lapse (on the part of the force)...by lapse if you mean some weapons were allowed inside, then I can tell you that no weapon was allowed...," CISF Deputy Inspector General (operations) Shrikant Kishore told reporters.

He said the force will choose to "keep quiet when the honourable members (MPs) make allegations." The officer was asked about the counter-allegations made by the parliamentarians on who pushed whom. He added the CISF was not conducting any inquiry into the incident that took place at the 'Makar Dwar' of the Parliament House Complex on December 19.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following BJP's complaint against him.

Kishore said MPs who enter Parliament "are not screened" (frisked) as per protocol.

Asked about complaints against the force since it took charge of Parliament security in June this year, the officer said the MPs, employees working in the complex and visitors are "very satisfied and happy" with their work. "We have trained our personnel for this duty (Parliament security) properly...everyone, including the MPs are contributing to further improving the security of the complex. Parliament security is paramount," he said.

Kishore said the security department of Parliament will be competent to answer questions related to security, including recovery of cash from a seat in the House during the last session.

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput got injured during a scuffle between the opposition and ruling BJP MPs on the premises of Parliament.