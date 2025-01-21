No Liquor in Delhi From Feb 3-5, Feb 8 Due to Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in the city from February 3 to 5, the voting day, and on February 8 when the results would be declared.

A recent gazette notification from the Delhi excise commissioner announced "dry days" under the Excise Rules-2010 for various excise license holders on the voting and counting days for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections.

"It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls.

"During the dry days, no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and establishments selling or serving liquor, will be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone whosoever," said the notification.

During these periods, liquor sales and service will be prohibited at all liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and establishments. The notification clarified that non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, and hotels—regardless of the type of license they hold for possession or supply of liquor—will also be barred from serving alcohol.