'No LPG Cylinder For 4 Days': Meerut Hospital Forced To Cook On 'Chullah'

Meerut: A government hospital in Meerut has come under scrutiny after a viral video showed meals being cooked on makeshift chulhas due to an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders. According to a staff member, the hospital kitchen has been without cylinders for the past four days, forcing workers to use wood and cardboard to prepare food for patients.

The video, which quickly spread on social media, highlights cooks preparing meals over traditional stoves, raising concerns over basic facilities in public healthcare institutions.

However, officials have issued conflicting statements on the issue. Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kataria said the shortage was identified on Thursday and has since been resolved after coordination with the district supply department. In contrast, District Supply Officer Vinay Kumar Singh dismissed the claims as “baseless and fabricated,” stating there is no LPG shortage and questioning whether the hospital had even placed a refill request. He added that supply was provided after receiving a request from the hospital.

The incident comes amid reports of disruptions in LPG supply across parts of India, linked to escalating tensions in West Asia following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Officials have acknowledged concerns over supply, while deliveries continue through fuel shipments reaching Indian ports.

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Meanwhile, rising cylinder prices and longer waiting periods have been reported in several areas, with some consumers alleging black market activity due to limited availability.

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